Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: January 11

We are back to playing for all five teams, even if a couple of of our teams would prefer to still be on break.

Boston Pride (9-2-0) Standings: 2nd (2 Points behind)

Last Weeks: W 3-0 @ Buffalo Beauts (12/10), W 7-5 @ Buffalo Beauts (12/11), L 2-6 @ Connecticut Whale (12/18), W 5-2 @ Connecticut Whale (1/6), W 4-1 @ Metropolitan Riveters (1/7)

Next Week: v Buffalo Beauts (1/14, 1/15)

The Pride were busy while the rest were idle playing five games winning four. They are currently in second but have a game in hand on Toronto and are only down two points. This weekend they has last place Buffalo who has a single win to their name, but gave the Pride trouble last time out in Buffalo.

Boston College (13-7-1,11-5-0-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 4th (17 Points behind)

Last weeks: W 4-1 v Maine (1/5), W 4-1 v Maine (1/6)

Coming Week: @ Northeastern (1/13), @ Holy Cross (1/14), v Connecticut (1/17)

The Eagles are happy to be back with to dominant wins over Maine. They will head over to Matthews for a Friday night tilt before a trip to Worcester for their final Holy Cross meeting, also coming will be their mid week game hosting UConn.

Boston University (7-14-0, 6-11-0-2 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 7th (29 Points behind)

Last weeks: W 3-2 OT v Holy Cross (12/9), L 2-3 v Holy Cross (1/6), L 0-6 @ Northeastern (1/8)

Coming Week: @ Holy Cross (1/13), v Providence (1/17)

The Terriers on the other hand wish the break lasted another week. They were taken to OT right as the break began by Holy Cross then opened the new year losing to the same Crusaders on the huge stage of Fenway park with lots of international eyes watching. Then a few days later they played their first game against NU and that went worse as they were unable to muster much against the first place Huskies.

Harvard University (4-10-3, 3-7-2 ECAC, 2-3-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: NR (-) ECAC: T-7th (17 Points Behind) Ivy: 5th (2 Games Behind)

Last week: L 1-3 v Quinnipiac (1/6), L 0-3 @ Princeton (1/7), T 2-2 OT v St. Lawrence (1/10)

Coming Week: @ Dartmouth (1/13), @ Sacred Heart (1/15)

Harvard also wishes that the break were a little longer having lost to Quinnipiac at Fenway then traveling to Hobey Baker Rink to get shut out significantly harming their ECAC and Ivy League hopes. LASt night they played St. Lawrence to a draw. They are on the road for a pair first at Dartmouth where a loss will spell the end of any trophy dreams outside the Beanpot and then all the way to Sacred Heart for a game that if lost will just be another straw breaking the camel’s back.

Northeastern University (19-2-1, 15-2-1-1 HEA) SBN Poll: 6 (+1) HEA: 1st (13 Points Ahead)

Last week: W 6-0 v Boston University (1/8)

Coming Week: v Boston College (1/13), v Maine (1/14)

The Huskies only had one game and they made the most of it blowing the doors off of rival BU. Now up will be a BC team that is fighting for seeding in HEA and a Maine team that beat them early in the season. Alina Mueller added three more points to bring her career total up to 228 only 21 off the all time mark set by Kendall Coyne(-Schoefield). We will be tracking her progress towards this mark as the season continues.

Record This Week: 8-5-1