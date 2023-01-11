Bruins recall Joona Koppanen from Providence

The Bruins made a depth roster move this morning, announcing that they've recalled forward Joona Koppanen from Providence.

Chris Wagner was returned to the AHL to make space for Koppanen.

Koppanen, a 24-year-old Finn, has been with the Bruins organization for a few years now but hasn't cracked the roster in a regular season game yet.

It seems like this could be his chance, with Jake DeBrusk on the shelf and Jim Montgomery rotating in a few different guys to fill lineup voids.

Koppanen has 19 points (5G, 14A) in 34 AHL games this season.

Per Mark Divver, Koppanen has spent time recently on the fourth line with Jakub Lauko and Justin Brazeau.

Per Koppanen's AHL coach, the recall is deserved:

Ryan Mougenel on Joona Koppanen after Sunday's game: "He's been unbelievable. Koppi's been absolutely outstanding the last three-four games" — Mark Divver (@MarkDivver) January 11, 2023

Koppanen is a big kid (6' 5") and a left shot.

Wagner played just one game in his recall, skating over 12 minutes TOI in the Bruins' win over Anaheim.