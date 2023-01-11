 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bruins recall Joona Koppanen from Providence

Depth switch.

By Cup of Chowder Staff
/ new
Boston Bruins v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Bruins made a depth roster move this morning, announcing that they've recalled forward Joona Koppanen from Providence.

Chris Wagner was returned to the AHL to make space for Koppanen.

Koppanen, a 24-year-old Finn, has been with the Bruins organization for a few years now but hasn't cracked the roster in a regular season game yet.

It seems like this could be his chance, with Jake DeBrusk on the shelf and Jim Montgomery rotating in a few different guys to fill lineup voids.

Koppanen has 19 points (5G, 14A) in 34 AHL games this season.

Per Mark Divver, Koppanen has spent time recently on the fourth line with Jakub Lauko and Justin Brazeau.

Per Koppanen's AHL coach, the recall is deserved:

Koppanen is a big kid (6' 5") and a left shot.

Wagner played just one game in his recall, skating over 12 minutes TOI in the Bruins' win over Anaheim.

Loading comments...