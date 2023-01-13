Recap: Bruins blanked by Kraken, 3-0

The Boston Bruins were shut out, 3-0, by the Seattle Kraken tonight at the TD Garden, dropping their first regulation game of the season.

The loss ended a four-game win streak and 14-game point streak for the Bruins.

The Bruins were outplayed and outskated to the puck overall and lacked a sense of urgency in the third period to turn momentum to their favor.

Linus Ullmark kept it a competitive game with timely saves on Seattle, but there was no offense from the team to match his effort.

Here are the highlights from the game:

First period:

The Kraken opened the scoring at 7:14 of the first period.

Daniel Sprong threw a hard-angled shot on net from the right-wing circle’s outside hash marks that Brandon Tanev, along the goal line, redirected past Ullmark’s left skate and the post. 1-0 Kraken.

turbo mode activated pic.twitter.com/NHuGjxMHlx — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 13, 2023

Second period:

The Kraken took a two-goal lead at 19:21 of the second period.

Oliver Bjorkstrand’s shot hit Taylor Hall. Eeli Tolvanen picked up the loose puck where in the slot, he twisted around to throw a wrist shot on Ullmark that beat him up high, ringing inside post-to-post and then coming out of the net. 2-0 Kraken.

2-0 #SeaKraken



Gourde moves the puck to Bjorkstrand who fakes the shot and gets it to Tolvanen in the slot. And what. a. shot. pic.twitter.com/IoHoI9Uhpc — Alison (@AlisonL) January 13, 2023

Third period:

The Kraken solidified the win when Jaden Schwartz scored an empty-net goal at 18:10 of the third period. Final score: 3-0 Kraken.

