Morning Skate: Busted

Happy Friday, folks! Hopefully it’s a good day for you.

After a high-flying start to the season (though “start” isn’t really accurate considering the season’s half over), the Bruins finally laid a bit of an egg last night.

Seattle, a red-hot team in its own right, skated to a 3-0 win, ending the Bruins’ overall point streak and season-opening home point streak in one fell swoop.

Watching the game last night, you wouldn’t necessarily say the Bruins were awful, but they weren’t sharp.

It was also one of those games where every scoring chance seemed to hit a Seattle stick, or every golden passing opportunity hit a skate.

A few big saves from “shuld of kept” Martin Jones and a few flubbed opportunities didn’t help matters.

Plus, Seattle does deserve credit for getting in passing lanes, throwing themselves in front of shots, etc.

That last five minutes with the Bruins’ net empty was particularly chaotic, with bodies flying everywhere.

Anyways, you can’t win ‘em all.

This group doesn’t strike me as a team that thinks it can coast on its own past successes so I don’t think a true “wake-up call” was needed, but games like this can help sharpen things up in the long run.

Can’t wait for the Toronto circus to come to town tomorrow!

What’s on tap for the weekend?