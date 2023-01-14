Filed under: Public Skate (open threads) Public Skate: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Back at it! By Angelina.Berube Jan 14, 2023, 5:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Public Skate: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports The Boston Bruins welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to the TD Garden for a best of the Atlantic Division match-up tonight! Both teams lost on Thursday and will be looking to bounce back. Discuss! Loading comments...
