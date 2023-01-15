So hey! You’re still probably on that adrenaline high after winning late against Toronto, huh? Well, good news! They signed a Czech winger last night! Just after a major win!

That’s right!

They gave Pavel Zacha an extension for four years, giving him a 1.25 million raise per year. And announced it at 10pm.

#NHLBruins announce they’ve signed Pavel Zacha to a 4 x $4.75 mil extension. Total $19 million. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 15, 2023

Zacha has had a pretty solid year in the Bruins depth; not necessarily as a goalscorer, but has shown himself to be a pretty good playmaker, having 25 points in 42 games, most of them assists, and has been a pretty good possessor of the puck through that time.

I don’t hate the signing at all, they’re not going to have a lot of players after next year, and frankly a guy who can be a stabilizing influence (and can play center in case things go sideways) in your depth isn’t the worst thing in the world. That also brings the total number of 2023-24 Bruins forwards to five going into next year, and given the choices? I’m glad they chose to get him under contract.

But, and this is not Zacha’s fault... we all know which Czech winger we’re actually looking to see signed. That news is still evading us as apparently neither side as made much progress. I would like that to change.

Still, it’s good to see a dude playing pretty well get assurance that he’ll be back for the next couple of years! We wish him all the best...

...and hope he brings the boys out for dinner one of these days. He can pay for it now!