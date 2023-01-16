Preview: Bruins host Flyers for matinee tilt to end homestand

Just the facts
When: Today, 1:00 PM
Where: TD Garden – Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, SN, CBC, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- 18-18-7, 43PTS, 7th in Metropolitan Division
- Travis Konecny: 37GP, 24G, 22A, 46PTS; Kevin Hayes: 42GP, 10G, 27A, 37PTS
- Carter Hart: 13-12-6, 2.91 GAA, .910 save percentage; Samuel Ersson: 4-0-0, 2.30 GAA, .924 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins wrap up a three-game homestand today with a 1 p.m. tilt against the Philadelphia Flyers!
- It’s also a milestone game this afternoon for David Krejci. He’ll be skating in his 1,000th career NHL game.
- The Bruins head into the matinee with full steam from their exciting, third-period clinching win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. The Flyers also won on Saturday, topping the Capitals, 3-1.
- This is the second meeting of the season with the Flyers. The Bruins last saw them on Nov. 17, beating them 4-1. In the win, the bruins scored two power play-goals. Krejci has a two-goal night, while Tomas Nosek and Jake DeBrusk add the other tallies. Nick Foligno and Pavel Zacha each had two assists. Owen Tippett scored the Flyers’ lone goal.
- Saturday’s game was big for A.J. Greer. His go-ahead goal in the second period was his first point in 12 games and first goal since Oct. 18.
- For Pastrnak, his goal on Saturday has him now at a team-leading 33 goals. At this pace, he has a chance to at least meet — and likely exceed — his career-best 48-goal season in 2019-20. He still stands at second overall in the NHL for goals this season currently.
- Philly might be towards the bottom of their division’s standings, but they have picked up a chunk of points over the last several games. The Flyers are on a three-game win streak and are 5-1-0 in games this month. They’ve only lost one game in their last eight games.
- Minus last game where he didn’t register any points, Konecny had been on a hot streak, racking up a ten-game point streak. In his last 11 games, he has 10 goals and six assists.
- There is no confirmation on today’s starting goaltender, but there’s a good chance we’ll see Jeremy Swayman. He’s 3-0-1 in his last five starts. In those games, he had a .923 save percentage average overall which is better than his .905 save percentage from all 2022-23 games. Swayman won his last two games, a pair from the California road trip.
