Recap: Krejci’s three points help Bruins shut out Flyers, 6-0

The Boston Bruins blanked the Philadelphia Flyers, 6-0, this afternoon at the TD Garden, in a milestone 1,000th career game for David Krejci who registered three assists.
The Bruins second line of Krejci, Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak combined for four of the team’s goals.
Brad Marchand and Matt Grzelcyk also added a goal and assist each in the routing.
Swayman earned his first shutout of the season in the win.
Here are the highlights!
First period:
The Bruins opened the scoring at 4:38 of the first period.
Zacha found Pastrnak at the paint where he slid a low shot past Carter Hart’s left skate. 1-0 Bruins.
A fitting feed from 46 to start it. pic.twitter.com/r6TMDab5rN— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 16, 2023
The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 15:05 of the first period.
Krejci fed Zacha a pass at the top of the right-wing circle where he blasted a one-timer past Hart’s blocker. 2-0 Bruins.
Holy rocket pic.twitter.com/OJcexUnPY9— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 16, 2023
Second period:
The Bruins extended their lead at 3:55 of the second period.
Marchand picked up the loose puck from Grzelcyk’s shot to put a backhander low past Hart. 3-0 Bruins.
Bradley buries the backhand. pic.twitter.com/OqmyqNcQjK— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 16, 2023
The Bruins cushioned their lead at 4:41 of the second period on the next shift.
Krejci sent the puck over to Zacha inside the left-wing circle where he threw a shot on net that bounced past Hart. 4-0 Bruins.
Make it a pair for Pavel. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/gpdnIuZBeo— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 16, 2023
Third period:
The Bruins added another goal 36 seconds into the third period on the power play.
Marchand found Pastrnak set up inside the left-wing circle for a one-timer, top-shelf past Samuel Ersson. 5-0 Bruins.
The tally's up to 35 pic.twitter.com/HLCFBU0gwd— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 16, 2023
The Bruins kept the scoring machine going at 8:04 of the third period.
Charlie McAvoy fed the puck to Grzelcyk pinching down in the right-wing circle for a quick wrist shot that went top-shelf over Ersson’s blocker shoulder. 6-0 Bruins.
Grizzy gone snipin' pic.twitter.com/Kgxe1r1fDU— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 16, 2023
Game notes:
- The Bruins had a quick start this afternoon, striking early in the first period. Swayman said postgame that the team was driven to make it a memorable game for Krejci’s milestone. Swayman applauded the Bruins’ defense to continue to block shots out front and do their part to help the win while the offense did theirs.
- It was a full team effort, as eight players registered at least one point. Six of them had multi-point nights.
- The Flyers pulled Hart about eight minutes into the second period after the Bruins’ fourth goal and after the Bruins’ tallied two in just 46 seconds. Ersson finished the game with 11 saves on 13 shots, fairing a little better overall than Hart. But it didn’t matter, as Bruins didn’t let off the gas for the game’s second half. Pastrnak struck on the power play in the third before Grzelcyk added a goal for his second one in two games.
- The Bruin’s second line dominated the scoresheet today. From the game’s start, they put up the most shots on goal, firing at any chance. In the first period, they accounted for over half of the SOG and ended the 60 minutes with 12 combined shots.
- Everyone on the line registered three points. Zacha and Pastrnak had two goals and an assist each while Krejci ended up with three assists. Zacha’s two-goal game was his first multi-goal game this season and first since Oct. 26, 2021.
- Although Krejci didn’t score, he was the playmaker behind three of the four goals from his line.
- Krejci became the seventh player in the Bruin’s franchise to reach 1,000th games played. Krejci said postgame he was thinking about this game recently, knowing the milestone was coming up: “It’s a big accomplishment playing for one franchise, for an organization like this,” Krejci said. “I’m really proud of myself to do that.”
- He was also asked what the Bruins have meant to him: “It’s been my home,” Krejci said. “I’m very thankful and grateful that they gave me a call in the summer to come back.”
- The Bruins will head out on the road for back-to-back games. First up, the New York Islanders on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7:30 p.m. followed the next day by the New York Rangers at 7 p.m.
