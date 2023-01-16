Recap: Krejci’s three points help Bruins shut out Flyers, 6-0

The Boston Bruins blanked the Philadelphia Flyers, 6-0, this afternoon at the TD Garden, in a milestone 1,000th career game for David Krejci who registered three assists.

The Bruins second line of Krejci, Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak combined for four of the team’s goals.

Brad Marchand and Matt Grzelcyk also added a goal and assist each in the routing.

Swayman earned his first shutout of the season in the win.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 4:38 of the first period.

Zacha found Pastrnak at the paint where he slid a low shot past Carter Hart’s left skate. 1-0 Bruins.

A fitting feed from 46 to start it. pic.twitter.com/r6TMDab5rN — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 16, 2023

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 15:05 of the first period.

Krejci fed Zacha a pass at the top of the right-wing circle where he blasted a one-timer past Hart’s blocker. 2-0 Bruins.

Second period:

The Bruins extended their lead at 3:55 of the second period.

Marchand picked up the loose puck from Grzelcyk’s shot to put a backhander low past Hart. 3-0 Bruins.

Bradley buries the backhand. pic.twitter.com/OqmyqNcQjK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 16, 2023

The Bruins cushioned their lead at 4:41 of the second period on the next shift.

Krejci sent the puck over to Zacha inside the left-wing circle where he threw a shot on net that bounced past Hart. 4-0 Bruins.

Make it a pair for Pavel. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/gpdnIuZBeo — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 16, 2023

Third period:

The Bruins added another goal 36 seconds into the third period on the power play.

Marchand found Pastrnak set up inside the left-wing circle for a one-timer, top-shelf past Samuel Ersson. 5-0 Bruins.

The tally's up to 35 pic.twitter.com/HLCFBU0gwd — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 16, 2023

The Bruins kept the scoring machine going at 8:04 of the third period.

Charlie McAvoy fed the puck to Grzelcyk pinching down in the right-wing circle for a quick wrist shot that went top-shelf over Ersson’s blocker shoulder. 6-0 Bruins.

Game notes: