Morning Skate: Czeching

The Bruins certainly had themselves a day yesterday, welcoming a hot Philadelphia Flyers team to TD Garden and promptly blowing them out, 6-0.

The Czech Bruins have been generating plenty of headlines over the past several days, all for good reasons.

Pavel Zacha signed a big four-year contract extension Saturday night. David Krejci celebrated his 1,000th regular season NHL game with three points on Monday.

David Pastrnak scored his 34th and 35th goals on Monday, but perhaps more importantly, there was “news” (being used liberally here) from Elliotte Friedman and others that progress had been made in contract negotiations between Pastrnak and the Bruins.

I’m not sure how those negotiations are anything more than Pastrnak’s camp saying “we want this” and the Bruins saying “sure, sounds good,” but I’m not an NHL GM.

Elsewhere, Massachusetts native Matt Boldy signed a massive contract extension with the Minnesota Wild and the Lightning ended Seattle’s winning streak.

What else is on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

Any of you been to Czechia before?

I went to Prague for a week in college back in 2008 and it was a beautiful city, but I was too college-aged to really make the most of it.

I also took a train from Prague to Amsterdam, which was notable for many reasons but partly because I remember on the return trip, the final destination of the train was somewhere in Poland.

Imagine sleeping and missing your stop? A bit different from falling asleep on the Red Line and ending up in Braintree...

Anyways, this has been SCOC’s European Adventures.