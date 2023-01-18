Preview: Bruins renew acquaintances with the New York Islanders

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:30 PM
Where: UBS Arena - Elmont, NY
How to follow: TNT, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Rival SBN site: Lighthouse Hockey
Know your enemy
- 23-18-4, 50 PTS, 6th in the Metropolitan Division
- Mathew Barzal: 11G-30A-41PTS; Brock Nelson: 15G-24A-39PTS; Anders Lee: 15G-15A-30PTS
- Ilya Sorokin: 15-14-3, 2.30 GAA, .925 save percentage
Game notes
- The Bruins and Isles face off for the second time this season, the last one a 4-3 shootout win at TD Garden on December 13.
- The Islanders are 4-4-2 in their last ten, but are coming off of a pretty brutal loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday. The Isles led 3-0 in the second period before blowing the lead and losing 4-3 in overtime.
- That game also saw noted Bruins-killer Jean-Gabriel Pageau rocked by a questionable (at best) hit from Alexander Ovechkin. Pageau was clearly concussed, yet was allowed to stay in the game because the NHL continues to just wish concussions away. No word yet on whether Pageau will be available tonight.
- Monday’s loss saw the continuation of a troubling third-period trend for the Isles, who have been outscored 6-0 in the third periods of their last three games.
- Ilya Sorokin has been named as a potential Vezina candidate by some, mainly due to his more advanced statistics. His record certainly doesn’t look great, but win-loss is more of a team statistic than a goalie statistic. One could argue that he’s been more than holding up his end of the bargain but has been let down by a cap-gun Islanders offense (24th in GF/G). I guess the point is don’t be fooled by a .500ish record into thinking that goaltending is a problem for the Islanders.
- Speaking of goaltending, no word yet on who starts tonight for the Bruins. Jeremy Swayman has been on a decent run of late, allowing just three goals in his last three starts. Linus Ullmark has been on a nice run since...well, since the season started, so...yeah. Embarrassment of riches, etc.
- Jim Montgomery said on Tuesday that recently recalled (again...re-recalled?) Joona Koppanen will play tonight, with Tomas Nosek sliding it. He noted that Nosek has been dealing with a lingering injury, so the move is more rest-related than performance-related.
- As a reminder, this game is on TNT, so...yeah. Plan accordingly.
See ya tonight!
Loading comments...