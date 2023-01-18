Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: January 18

Lots of goals and excitement for us to be had. Both of our front running teams had slip ups go to OT that they salvaged but our other teams were all over the place.

Boston Pride (11-2-0) Standings: (3 Points Ahead)

Last Weeks: W 8-0 v Buffalo Beauts (1/14), W 2-1 OT v Buffalo Beauts (1/15)

Next Week: @ Montreal Force (1/21, 1/22)

Once again the Pride were able to blow the barn doors off the Beauts in one game but get taken to OT the other. This dropped point cost them their point in hand over the Six. This week sees our first meeting between Montreal and Boston as the Pride head north of the border.

Boston College (14-9-1,12-7-0-3 HEA) SBN Poll: ARV (+1) HEA: 4th (18 Points Behind)

Last weeks: L 0-1 OT @ Northeastern (1/13), W 3-0 @ Holy Cross (1/14), L 1-3 v Connecticut (1/17)

Coming Week: @ New Hampshire (1/20), @ Maine (1/21)

The Eagles played their best hockey at Matthews but were unable to get the needed goal, they carried that momentum into beating lowly Holy Cross. Last night however the train stopped short as they lost at home to UConn which damages their path to home ice in the HEA playoffs.

Boston University (7-15-1, 6-12-1-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 7th (31 Points behind)

Last weeks: L 1-2 OT @ Holy Cross (1/13), T 2-2 OT (SOW 2-1) v Providence (1/17)

Coming Week: @ Maine (1/20), @ New Hampshire (1/21)

Another loss to Holy Cross means the Terriers only took three points out of nine against the Crusaders which is not a good result for any team that had hope for contention. Last night the Terriers came out hot and took a two goal lead over the Friars but were unable to retain that margin and ended up in a shootout where they were able to take the extra league point. They will now travel north for two different opponents, who sandwich them in the standings, Maine and New Hampshire.

Harvard University (4-10-3, 3-7-2 ECAC, 3-3-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: NR (-) ECAC: T-6th (18.5 Points Behind) Ivy: 4th (2.5 Games Behind)

Last week: W 3-2 OT @ Dartmouth (1/13), L 1-2 OT @ Sacred Heart (1/15)

Coming Week: v Rensselaer (1/20), v Union (1/21)

Not much is going right in their portion of Brighton with an overtime tilt against lowly Dartmouth and then losing in OT at Sacred Heart. The coming week should give the Crimson a chance to recover but little seems certain.

Northeastern University (21-2-1, 17-2-1-2 HEA) SBN Poll: 6 (-) HEA: 1st (15 Points Ahead)

Last week: W 1-0 OT v Boston College (1/13), W 5-0 v Maine (1/14)

Coming Week: @ Merrimack (1/20), @ Vermont (1/21)

In a poor performance at home against BC the Huskies were still able to salvage the second league point even if it damaged them in the PWR. Northeastern was also able to shut the Eagles out in the season series for only the second time ever. The next day they brutally avenged one of their two loses as the were able to break through against Maine. This weekend they will travel for a pair of games including a tilt in Burlington that should allow the Huskies to clinch the regular season trophy before the end of January. Alina Mueller added four assists to move herself only 18 points shy of the record.

Record This Week: 6-4-1