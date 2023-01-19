Filed under: Public Skate (open threads) Public Skate: Bruins vs. Rangers The world’s most famous arena! By Dan.Ryan@bruinshockeynow Jan 19, 2023, 5:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Public Skate: Bruins vs. Rangers Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Walter Kelleher/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images Well folks, it’s Thursday Night Hockey! We’ve got a good ol’ fashioned Original Six match-up tonight. Let’s see how much the Bruins have in the tank after playing last night. Discuss. Loading comments...
Loading comments...