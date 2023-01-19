David Pastrnak gets voted into the 2023 All-Star Game

The Bruins will have three representatives at All-Star Weekend in South Florida, as David Pastrnak was unveiled as one of the 12 players voted in by fans.

Pastrnak will join Linus Ullmark and Jim Montgomery as fellow Bruins spending the weekend in Sunrise.

Pastrnak was really a no-brainer All-Star, and it’s silly that it took the fan vote to get him there, but that’s neither here nor there.

The Czech goal-scoring machine has 35 goals and 63 points in 45 games this season.

Auston Matthews and Andrei Vasilevskiy were the other Atlantic Division players voted in by the fans.

This is Pastrnak’s second All-Star nod, the first coming back in the 2019-2020 season, where Pastrnak registered his current career high in goals (48).

The obvious hope for all players at the All-Star Game is “don’t get hurt,” but it could also be fun to see Pastrnak in some of the Skills Competition events (breakaway challenge, maybe).

In any case, a nice nod for Pastrnak.

All-Star Weekend will be February 3-4 in Florida.