Recap: Bruins come back to beat Penguins, 2-1, in Winter Classic

Two goals from Jake DeBrusk in the third period led the Boston Bruins to a comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins this afternoon at Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic.

Linus Ullmark also made 26 saves today in the win to improve his record to 21-1-1.

“You dream of scoring in the Winter Classic,” DeBrusk said postgame. “I was lucky to get bounces tonight and Linus (Ullmark) kept us in it.”

Here are the highlights!

First period:

Scoreless

Second period:

The Penguins opened the scoring at 8:40 of the second period.

Jeff Carter forced Connor Clifton to turn over the puck at the end boards. Danton Heinen picked up the puck to slide a backhander to Kasperi Kapanen out front for a one-timer top-shelf past Ullmark’s glove. 1-0 Penguins.

Third period:

The Bruins tied the game at 7:46 of the third period.

Brad Marchand found DeBrusk at the goal line where he brought it to the top of the paint to put a shot past Casey DeSmith’s five-hole. 1-1 game.

JAKE WITH THE JAM. pic.twitter.com/m8cwuy606W — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 2, 2023

The Bruins took the lead at 17:36 of the third period.

Hampus Lindholm started a rush up ice to hit David Krejci with a pass in the neutral zone. Skating into the offensive zone, Krejci found Taylor Hall inside the left-wing circle. Hall skate to the slot to put a backhander on DeSmith. DeBrusk picked up the rebound and netted his second goal of the night. Final score: 2-1 Bruins.

Fenway is game winner LOUD ️ pic.twitter.com/faLDf0eiaf — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 2, 2023

Game notes: