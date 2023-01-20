Morning Skate: Scheduled

Happy Friday, folks!

I regret to inform you that the Bruins decided once again last night that they simply weren’t interested in a so-called “scheduled loss,” instead winning a game in New York for the second time in 24 hours.

It seems like this is the 3rd or 4th time this has happened this season, with the two New Jersey games coming to mind too.

Take that, schedule-makers.

Anyways, good team win last night. The hope today is that Brandon Carlo isn’t out long-term from whatever he hurt blocking a shot last night - hard to tell if that was the top of the skate, inside of the ankle, or something else.

The good news is that the B’s now have a few days rest, with no games on the docket until Sunday night.

You don’t want to call any games “easy,” but the next two certainly are the easiest of the bunch on paper: vs. San Jose and at Montreal.

After that, the B’s face some stiff competition heading into the All-Star break: at Tampa, at Florida, at Carolina, at Toronto.

(The Florida and Carolina games are on back-to-back nights.)

If nothing else, we get to enjoy another “let’s see what this team is made of!” stretch.

What’s on tap for today?