Tomas Nosek is out for a month with a broken foot

The Bruins had been doing pretty well with injuries since the return of the preseason injured players, but will now be adding another forward to the injured list.

The B’s announced this morning that forward Tomas Nosek will be out for a month with a broken left foot, an injury he suffered in Thursday’s win over the New York Rangers.

Per the team, the injury is a “non-displaced fracture” of the left foot. Nosek will be reevaluated in four weeks, meaning he's probably looking at at least a month before returning to game action.

(Assuming he’s reevaluated and then needs a few days to get back in game shape.)

Nosek joins fellow forward Jake DeBrusk on the injured list, as DeBrusk is in the midst of his own month-long recovery from the injury he suffered during the Winter Classic.

No knock on Nosek, but the Bruins are fortunate to have decent depth to fill in for him in his absence.

Joona Koppanen played in Nosek’s place against the New York Islanders, so we could see him back in the mix tomorrow.