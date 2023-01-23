Recap: Bruins’ defense leads 4-0 shutout over Sharks

The Boston Bruins shut out the San Jose Sharks, 4-0, tonight at the TD Garden on a big defensive production night.
Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy had a goal and assist apiece, as their highlight-reel goals helped put the Bruins in the driver’s seat early on.
Nick Foligno and David Pastrnak also scored, with assists coming from the blueline.
It was a team shutout tonight. Linus Ullmark made 17 saves, while Jeremy Swayman added one save in two and a half minutes of play to relieve Ullmark getting his skate fixed.
First period:
The Bruins opened the scoring at 7:16 of the first period.
Brad Marchand sent the puck back to Lindholm at the point. Lindholm made a fancy deke up high to then put a wrist shot from the high slot over James Reimer’s blocker. 1-0 Bruins.
Second period:
The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 4:08 of the second period.
Pastrnak passed to McAvoy in the neutral zone. McAvoy carried the puck down the center lane, beating out everyone in his path to then fake out Reimer at the top of the paint to put a low shot past Reimer. 2-0 Bruins.
The Bruins extended their lead at 7:46 of the second period.
Lindholm sent a long shot on net from the point that Foligno redirected in the slot past Reimer’s glove top-shelf. 3-0 Bruins.
Third period:
The Bruins cushioned their lead at 2:40 of the third period on the power play.
McAvoy found Pastrnak inside the left-wing circle for a one-timer that flew past Reimer. Final score: 4-0 Bruins.
Game notes:
- It was another big night for defensemen to add offensive production. The Bruins’ defense has now scored in five straight games. Tonight, the defense combined for five points and had a hand in all four goals.
- Both Lindholm and McAvoy’s goals were spectacular. Lindholm’s deke was completed with a great wrist shot that flew over Reimer. McAvoy undressed the Sharks’ defense to get to Reimer and then proceeded down the middle to fake him.
- It goes without saying that Marchand’s effort to dance around the offensive zone before getting Lindholm the puck on that first goal was also indeed spectacular and fun to watch.
- The four-goal blanking was a registered team shutout due to Swayman coming in for 2:28 minutes during the game. Ullmark’s blade came off during play and needed attending to. Because both goalies were used, the shutout does not go to Ullmark, but rather counts as a unified team shutout.
- It’s the first time in just over two decades that the Bruins have had a team shutout. Ullmark played a total of 57:25 minutes and made 17 saves. Swayman made one save in his relief play.
- Ullmark said postgame that he had skate issues before the game, but that the blade shouldn’t come out like that. He thinks a bolt got loose.
- Ullmark loosing his blade is also the second time in the last three games that a Bruin’s skate needed repairs. Derek Forbort’s skate needed fixing during the New York Islanders’ game.
- Joona Koppanen registered his first NHL point with an assist on Foligno’s goal.
- Injury updates: Head Coach Jim Montgomery said Jake DeBrusk will start skating tomorrow and won’t make the road trip. Montgomery said there’s no timeline yet on when he will be back. The team will call up a forward from Providence so they have an extra skater.
- The Bruins will hit the road for the next five games. First up, they’ll face the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m.
