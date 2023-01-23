Recap: Bruins’ defense leads 4-0 shutout over Sharks

The Boston Bruins shut out the San Jose Sharks, 4-0, tonight at the TD Garden on a big defensive production night.

Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy had a goal and assist apiece, as their highlight-reel goals helped put the Bruins in the driver’s seat early on.

Nick Foligno and David Pastrnak also scored, with assists coming from the blueline.

It was a team shutout tonight. Linus Ullmark made 17 saves, while Jeremy Swayman added one save in two and a half minutes of play to relieve Ullmark getting his skate fixed.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Bruins opened the scoring at 7:16 of the first period.

Brad Marchand sent the puck back to Lindholm at the point. Lindholm made a fancy deke up high to then put a wrist shot from the high slot over James Reimer’s blocker. 1-0 Bruins.

Second period:

The Bruins took a two-goal lead at 4:08 of the second period.

Pastrnak passed to McAvoy in the neutral zone. McAvoy carried the puck down the center lane, beating out everyone in his path to then fake out Reimer at the top of the paint to put a low shot past Reimer. 2-0 Bruins.

The Bruins extended their lead at 7:46 of the second period.

Lindholm sent a long shot on net from the point that Foligno redirected in the slot past Reimer’s glove top-shelf. 3-0 Bruins.

Uncle goes up top ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/EIGtKkCu1n — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 23, 2023

Third period:

The Bruins cushioned their lead at 2:40 of the third period on the power play.

McAvoy found Pastrnak inside the left-wing circle for a one-timer that flew past Reimer. Final score: 4-0 Bruins.

Game notes: