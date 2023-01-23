Morning Skate: Highlight

Monday is upon us, folks! Hopefully the New England winter storm didn't hit you too hard overnight.

Seems like we’re well overdue for a big snowstorm in the Boston area, but now that I’ve said that, I’m sure one will pop into the forecast sometime in the next week.

Last night’s Bruins-Sharks game should have been pretty unremarkable: Western Conference opponent (and a struggling one at that), Sunday night game, etc.

Instead, it ended up having quite a few notable achievements, continuing this season’s theme of “everything’s coming up Bruins.”

Of note:

Two stellar highlight-reel goals, both scored by defensemen in Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy.

Linus Ullmark winning his 25th game of the season faster than any goalie in NHL history.

Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman joining forces to post the team’s first joint shutout in two decades.

So yeah, standard Sunday.

I guess the only disappointing part is that when his skate blade fell off, Ullmark didn’t pick it up and wield it like a knife like Tuukka Rask did back in Tampa, but nobody’s perfect.

The Bruins are back in game action tomorrow night, kicking off a busy slate of games with a trip to Montreal.

What’s on tap for today?