Morning Skate: Highlight

Monday is upon us, folks! Hopefully the New England winter storm didn't hit you too hard overnight.
Seems like we’re well overdue for a big snowstorm in the Boston area, but now that I’ve said that, I’m sure one will pop into the forecast sometime in the next week.
Last night’s Bruins-Sharks game should have been pretty unremarkable: Western Conference opponent (and a struggling one at that), Sunday night game, etc.
Instead, it ended up having quite a few notable achievements, continuing this season’s theme of “everything’s coming up Bruins.”
Of note:
- Two stellar highlight-reel goals, both scored by defensemen in Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy.
- Linus Ullmark winning his 25th game of the season faster than any goalie in NHL history.
- Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman joining forces to post the team’s first joint shutout in two decades.
So yeah, standard Sunday.
I guess the only disappointing part is that when his skate blade fell off, Ullmark didn’t pick it up and wield it like a knife like Tuukka Rask did back in Tampa, but nobody’s perfect.
The Bruins are back in game action tomorrow night, kicking off a busy slate of games with a trip to Montreal.
What’s on tap for today?
