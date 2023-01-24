Affiliate Report: Maine keeps winning, Providence takes three out of four points

The tides have shifted in recent weeks for the Maine Mariners. The beginning of the season was choppy for the Boston Bruins’ ECHL affiliate, with the side barely hovering around the .500 mark and lacking any consistency. Maine has not lost in regulation since December 21, with their lone defeat in the past 11 games (10-0-1) coming via a shootout.

Maine continued its rampage on Saturday night, defeating the Worcester Railers (New York Islanders) 3-1 on the road to grab sole possession of third place in the North Division.

Down in Providence, after a dominant start to the campaign the AHL Bruins have cooled down slightly, yet remain in contention for an Atlantic Division crown. Providence faced the Hartford Wolfpack (New York Rangers) for a third and fourth straight game over the weekend, splitting the home-and-home slate.

Providence earned a 5-3 win at Hartford on Friday, but dropped a 4-3 contest in overtime at home on Sunday.

Providence Bruins

23-8-8, 54 points, 2nd in Atlantic Division

Providence notched a split over the weekend with the Hartford Wolfpack, and may consider itself lucky to have claimed any points at all, let alone three out of a possible four.

In the weekend opener on Friday, a 5-3 win, Providence struck first on the road as Marc McLaughlin set the table for Jakub Lauko to open the scoring. McLaughlin tallied another assist on Vinnie Lettieri’s second-period marker, yet Providence still trailed early in the third period. McLaughlin ended up netting the winner in a comeback, 12 minutes after Luke Toporowski equalized on a penalty shot.

In a 4-3 overtime loss on Sunday at Providence, Lettieri scored a pair of goals and Providence held a one-goal lead after 40 minutes. Hartford tied things up midway through the final frame and won the game in overtime. The result snapped a win streak for Providence goalie Brandon Bussi, who shined nonetheless with 38 saves.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Marc McLaughlin — The Billerica kid rediscovered his offensive touch, notching a goal and three assists over the weekend. Stick taps to Vinnie Lettieri for his three goals and one assist to push his team-lead in points this season to 33 (16g, 17a).

ROSTER MOVES

Called up to Boston — Joona Koppanen.

Joona Koppanen. Called up from Maine — Eduards Tralmaks.

Eduards Tralmaks. Sent down to Maine — Alex-Olivier Voyer.

UP NEXT: A tricky weekend for Providence as they face three teams in three days. First, Providence hosts Hartford on Friday at 7:05 p.m. for their fifth straight against the Wolfpack. Saturday will see the Bruins travel to face the Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils) at 7:00 p.m. On Sunday, Providence welcomes the Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) to town for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop.

Maine Mariners

22-11-2, 46 points, 3rd in North Division

The Maine Mariners look like a real Kelly Cup contender and haven’t lost in regulation or overtime since December 21. In that time, Maine has ascended to third in the North Division standings and have a real chance to earn home ice for the playoffs come spring if their current form continues.

In their lone contest of the weekend, a 3-1 win at archrival Worcester, Maine was relatively unchallenged through the opening 45 minutes. Alex Kile opened the scoring late in the opening period for the Mariners and provided an assist on Grant Gabriele’s goal early in the third. Worcester finally notched a goal midway through the third, but Michael DiPietro stopped 35 of 36 Railers’ shots, including 22 saves in the final frame.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Alex Kile — With two points, Kile earns the honors this week as his insertion back in the lineup after a loan spell away has elevated the Mariners offensively. Stick taps to Michael DiPietro for a herculean effort in goal to hold off the Worcester comeback.

ROSTER MOVES

Called up to Providence — Eduards Tralmaks.

Eduards Tralmaks. Sent down from Providence — Alex-Olivier Voyer.

UP NEXT: After two trips to Virginia, Maine will finally welcome the Norfolk Admirals (Carolina Hurricanes) to Portland for a three-game series. The weekend begins with a 7:15 p.m. puck drop on Friday followed by a 6:00 p.m. start on Saturday and a 3:00 p.m. matinee on Sunday.