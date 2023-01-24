Filed under: Public Skate (open threads) Public Skate: Bruins vs. Canadiens Heeeeeeere we go! By Dan.Ryan@bruinshockeynow Jan 24, 2023, 5:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Public Skate: Bruins vs. Canadiens Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images Quick, who would win a fight in their prime: Georges Laraque or a fully grown bear wearing ice skates? Discuss. Loading comments...
Loading comments...