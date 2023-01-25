Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: January 25

We had a mixed bag of a weekend for our teams. Some teams moved in the right direction, others were a bit more up and down, and then we had our other team that just imploded with home ice on the line.

Boston Pride (12-2-1) Standings: (4 Points Ahead)

Last Week: W 5-0 @ Montreal Force (1/21), L 1-2 OT @ Montreal Force (1/22)

Next Week: All Star Game (1/29)

While the weekend was less than ideal the Six provided help by dropping a game in regulation to allow Boston to have a lead over Toronto even with the game in hand. The first game was a master clinic in scoring while the Pride were unable to put enough away for victory on the Sunday, a recurring motifs that bears watching as the season continues. They will be off for the weekend as the All Star game will be held in Toronto.

Boston College (14-11-1,12-9-0-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR (-1) HEA: T-4th (23 Points Behind)

Last week: L 3-5 @ New Hampshire (1/20), L 1-2 OT @ Maine (1/21)

Coming Week: v Vermont (1/27), v Merrimack (1/28)

Eagles fans are checking their notebooks looking for a way to salvage the season but of their eight remaining games five of them are not promising. BC will need some help to salvage a top four slot in Hockey East or risk traveling to one of the southern states.

Boston University (8-15-2, 7-12-2-3 HEA) SBN Poll: NR HEA: 7th (32 Points behind)

Last week: T 3-3 OT (SOW 2-1) @ Maine (1/20), W 3-1 @ New Hampshire (1/21)

Coming Week:v Merrimack (1/27), v Vermont (1/28)

The Terriers are quite an enigma. They have lost the season series against Holy Cross but are once again making a run at a higher seed. They have a very tough slate ahead after Merrimack but who knows what they will pull off.

Harvard University (6-12-3, 5-8-3 ECAC, 3-3-0 Ivy) SBN Poll: NR (-) ECAC: 6th (18.5 Points Behind) Ivy: 3rd (3.75 Games Behind)

Last week: W 3-1 v Rensselaer (1/20), L 1-3 v Union (1/21)

Coming Week: @ Cornell (1/27), @ Colgate (1/28)

The Crimson seem like they will make the ECAC tournament, in the last year not all teams will. Other then that the season has been a bit of a disaster. After splitting against two of the bottom teams they now get two of the top teams on the road which will not help.

Northeastern University (23-2-1, 19-2-1-2 HEA) SBN Poll: 6 (-) HEA: 1st (18 Points Ahead)

Last week: W 3-1 @ Merrimack (1/20), W 3-1 @ Vermont (1/21)

Coming Week: v Holy Cross (1/27)

It wasn’t pretty but it was a pair of wins. Their magic number for HEA is now only three points which they can earn at home of Friday. They are still in the running for home ice in the NCAA tournament but they have next to no margin. As for our Mueller watch she recorded no points this weekend.

Record This Week: 5-4-1