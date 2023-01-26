Preview: It’s an Atlantic Division showdown as the Bruins visit the Lightning

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Know your enemy
- 30-15-1, 61 PTS, 3rd in the Atlantic Division
- Nikita Kucherov: 19G-49A-68PTS; Steven Stamkos: 24G-31A-55PTS; Brayden Point: 27G-22A-49PTS
- Andrei Vasilevskiy: 21-12-1, 2.54 GAA, .917 save percentage
Game notes
- It seemed like just yesterday that the Bolts had the Bruins’ numbers, but the B’s have officially turned the tide: the B’s are 2-0 against Tampa this season and 5-0-1 against the Lightning dating back to the beginning of last season.
- This season’s results were a 5-3 win in Tampa on Nov. 21, then a 3-1 win at TD Garden just over a week later on Nov. 29.
- In a weird quirk, Tampa has just a single OT/SO loss on the season. The only other team that can say that is the Winnipeg Jets. Every other team in the league has at least three losses beyond regulation.
- Steven Stamkos reached the 1,000 point mark earlier this season, shortly after Patrice Bergeron. He added another milestone to his list last week, when he scored his 500th, 501st, and 502nd goals all in the same game against Vancouver.
- Tampa recently rattled off five-straight wins before dropping two games in a row to Edmonton and Calgary. They won their most recent outing a 4-2 win over Minnesota on Tuesday night.
- The Bolts have won ten games in a row at Amalie Arena, the second-longest streak in team history.
- You know you’re getting a high-powered offense when you face Tampa (5th in the league at 3.61 GF/G), but their defense has been a little flimsier than you’d expect from recent iterations of the Lightning. Tampa is 14th in the league in GA/G, just south of 3 goals per game (2.96).
- Tampa remains dangerous on the power play, sporting the league’s third-most potent man advantage (26.9%). The Bruins are second, just ahead of them at 27.2%.
- Tampa may have the most annoying fourth line in the league, anchored by Pat Maroon and Corey Perry on the wings. Hopefully Jack Edwards can avoid getting himself in hot water tonight.
- For the Bruins, there’s not a ton to report, and that’s a good thing. Jake DeBrusk is getting closer but isn’t ready. Tomas Nosek remains out. Linus Ullmark will likely start. The main decision involves whether or not Marc McLaughlin gets in, but the fourth line played pretty well in Montreal. Plus, with back-to-backs this weekend, he’ll get his chance.
- I’m surprised (but once again not complaining) that this isn’t a national TV game.
See ya tonight!
