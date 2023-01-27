Morning Skate: Inclement

Welcome to Friday, folks!

Hopefully your week has gone OK thus far. If not, hang in there — the weekend is in sight.

The Bruins stumbled last night in a 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay, ending their five-game winning streak against the Bolts.

Unfortunately, they have to stick around Florida for another couple days, as they’ll play the Panthers in Sunrise tomorrow evening.

As a reminder, that game will air at the weird time of 6 PM Eastern, for reasons that aren’t quite clear to me, but that’s OK.

Those same Panthers will actually be in action tonight too, hosting the Los Angeles Kings while the Bruins sit around and wait for them to be ready for Saturday night.

What’s on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

The NHL is adding more twists to All-Star Weekend this year, including a dunk tank and golf challenge at the Skills Competition.

What’s your level of interest? Ignoring it? Half-watching? Must-see TV?