RECAP: Bruins can’t escape Florida unscathed, lose 4-3 in overtime

Definitely not a classic for the Bruins.

After taking multiple leads, the Panthers continued to claw their way back, and two very ill-timed goals led to the Bruins’ demise.

Brandon Montour makes a stretch pass to...Craig Smith? Shooter Smitty fires one right past Alex Lyon to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

I don’t think Brandon Montour even knew his stick was in a shooting lane, but he tips a rip from Alexander Barkov through Jeremy Swayman’s five-hole to tie the game, 1-1.

A ridiculous tip by Montour in stride.



Barkov couldn't believe it. pic.twitter.com/HSKgGrLWQG — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) January 29, 2023

Eventually, the Bruins learned not every goal has to be pretty, it just has to go in! Sam Bennett might want this one back, though. He deflects Charlie Coyle’s rifle of a centering pass right past Lyon, 2-1 Bruins late in the second frame.

This one’s going to sting for a while pic.twitter.com/m60e4g24Du — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 29, 2023

Give CC an too pic.twitter.com/c9Wvc7ZkBN — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 29, 2023

Bennett would atone for his mistake in the third period. After pretty much an individual effort all the way up the ice, he takes a shot that deflects off of Hampus Lindholm’s stick and past Swayman’s blocker to even the score, 2-2.

Our lord and savior David Pastrnak comes up clutch though with a high-slot shot to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead with 48.6 seconds left!

David Pastrnak gives Boston the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation.



3-2 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/vT4tnrC4Ug — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 29, 2023

It would be rebutted with some magic for the Panthers, as Aleksander Barkov flicks one through traffic with 2.5 seconds to go to tie the game, 3-3.

A clutch goal from the captain sends us to OT! pic.twitter.com/XUJBXA9oeN — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) January 29, 2023

The Bruins wouldn’t find any luck in OT. Sam Reinhart whips one right past Swayman off the back bar to seal a 4-3 Panthers victory.

REINHART COMPLETES THE COMEBACK pic.twitter.com/razr2ZvzH3 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 29, 2023

Game Notes