RECAP: Bruins can’t escape Florida unscathed, lose 4-3 in overtime

Definitely not a classic for the Bruins.
After taking multiple leads, the Panthers continued to claw their way back, and two very ill-timed goals led to the Bruins’ demise.
Brandon Montour makes a stretch pass to...Craig Smith? Shooter Smitty fires one right past Alex Lyon to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead.
Way to be, Smitty. pic.twitter.com/aDWMnmxprp— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 28, 2023
I don’t think Brandon Montour even knew his stick was in a shooting lane, but he tips a rip from Alexander Barkov through Jeremy Swayman’s five-hole to tie the game, 1-1.
A ridiculous tip by Montour in stride.— Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) January 29, 2023
Barkov couldn't believe it. pic.twitter.com/HSKgGrLWQG
Eventually, the Bruins learned not every goal has to be pretty, it just has to go in! Sam Bennett might want this one back, though. He deflects Charlie Coyle’s rifle of a centering pass right past Lyon, 2-1 Bruins late in the second frame.
This one’s going to sting for a while pic.twitter.com/m60e4g24Du— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 29, 2023
Give CC an too pic.twitter.com/c9Wvc7ZkBN— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 29, 2023
Bennett would atone for his mistake in the third period. After pretty much an individual effort all the way up the ice, he takes a shot that deflects off of Hampus Lindholm’s stick and past Swayman’s blocker to even the score, 2-2.
What a shot from Sam!— Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) January 29, 2023
WATCH ➡️ https://t.co/t3f1P91e2g#NHL | #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/VauhuSwnH2
Our lord and savior David Pastrnak comes up clutch though with a high-slot shot to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead with 48.6 seconds left!
David Pastrnak gives Boston the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation.— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) January 29, 2023
3-2 Bruins. pic.twitter.com/vT4tnrC4Ug
It would be rebutted with some magic for the Panthers, as Aleksander Barkov flicks one through traffic with 2.5 seconds to go to tie the game, 3-3.
A clutch goal from the captain sends us to OT! pic.twitter.com/XUJBXA9oeN— Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) January 29, 2023
The Bruins wouldn’t find any luck in OT. Sam Reinhart whips one right past Swayman off the back bar to seal a 4-3 Panthers victory.
REINHART COMPLETES THE COMEBACK pic.twitter.com/razr2ZvzH3— B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) January 29, 2023
Game Notes
- At the beginning of the second period, the B’s announced Trent Frederic wouldn’t return to the game. Something to keep an eye on for the lineup. Does Nosek have to slide in on the third line if Freddy’s injury is something more than a bad stinger?
- The power play was an issue tonight. 0-for-4 with 13 shots, some brutal looks; both units really lacked creativity.
- This is the first time the Bruins have lost back-to-back games all season. I think we all knew a slump could happen, especially on a road trip as challenging as this one. It looks like the B’s really need the All-Star Break for some rest.
- Very rare this season that the Bruins take the lead so late then give it right back up. Even rarer to lead after both the first and second periods and not end up with two points.
- It will have to be a very quick turnaround both physically and mentally with a 5 PM EST game against the Hurricanes tomorrow night.
- Can we take some time to appreciate Jeremy Swayman?
@nesn ♬ オリジナル楽曲 - マイクラ_パロってる - パロってる_Parotter
Loading comments...