Morning Skate: Classic

Happy Tuesday, folks!

Hopefully you enjoyed a good holiday weekend and your 2023 is off to a strong start.

The Bruins did their part, giving us a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in yesterday’s Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

While the game itself was nothing to write home about for long stretches, the end result was certainly a good one.

Overall, the league did a nice job with the entire presentation yesterday.

The Fenway setting looked fantastic and there were plenty of special touches (intermission entertainment, appearances from other Boston sports personalities) that made it seem like more than just a hockey game.

I think many of us (understandably) are a bit jaded when it comes to the outdoor games at this point, but the league deserves credit for putting on a good show.

At the end of the day, it’s two points in the books and a bounce-back win for the Bruins after the Buffalo loss.

Next up for the Bruins is a California swing, starting with a game in Los Angeles against the Kings on Thursday night.

What’s on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

For those of you who actually attended the game yesterday, how did you find the whole experience? Sightlines, atmosphere, amenities, etc.

I read some minor grumbling on Twitter about exceedingly long concession lines or possibly running out of stuff, but those may have been one-off experiences.