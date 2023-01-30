Morning Skate: Powerless

Happy Monday, folks! A new work week is upon us, and the Bruins made sure they sent you into it...well, not exactly happy.

(As an aside, sorry for the late Public Skate yesterday, completely slipped my mind. Thanks to Sky for picking up the slack.)

The B’s capped an extended weekend of stumbles with a 4-1 loss in Raleigh, a result that was completely deserved.

We officially have our first losing skid of the season, with the B’s now 0-2-1 in their last three games.

That it took us until the end of January to reach this point is certainly blunting some of the frustration, but there are still plenty of fans who were voicing their concerns, particularly after last night’s loss.

One big issue in the three losses: a woefully unproductive power play.

In the last three games, the Bruins have gone 0-for-12 with the man advantage, with an 0-for-6 showing looming particularly large in Sunday’s loss.

The recent skid has seen the once-potent Bruins’ power play slide down to sixth-best in the league at 25.3% — still not horrible, but not where it was.

The B’s did have a similar skid on the power play earlier this season, but were able to right the ship relatively quickly.

A similar fix against Toronto on Wednesday would be ideal.

Anyways, what's on tap for today?

Today’s discussion topic

What do you see as the biggest problems during the three-game losing streak?

To me, the level of carelessness with the puck seems to have increased in recent games, but that may just be due to a few particularly egregious plays sticking out in my mind.