Morning Skate: Block

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

The Bruins have left behind the relative gray of a northeast January for sunny Los Angeles, though Google Weather tells me it’s going to rain in LA today and tomorrow.

The B’s flew out yesterday and will practice today at Crypto.com Arena, with that practice scheduled for 4 PM East Coast time.

That Pacific Time Zone throws everything off.

The Kings played last night, though the game ended well past my old man bedtime — but they began Tuesday night in second place in the Pacific, making this another nice test for the B’s.

Truthfully, there’s often a lot of emphasis placed on these West Coast swings, along with the annual Vancouver-Edmonton-Calgary gauntlet.

(As an added bonus, this year’s Canada swing starts with a stop in Seattle, too.)

I think we know what the Bruins are made of at this point in the campaign, but it’s always good to see how the team fares on road trips to these far-flung, exotic locales.

What’s on tap for today? This is one of those “Monday holiday” work weeks that is four days for most people, but ends up feeling like six days.

Today’s discussion topic

Frank Seravalli released his list of top trade targets on Daily Faceoff.

Acknowledging that it’s probably a little early for deadline speculation, which name on that list most interests you, and which name do you think is the most likely fit for the B’s?