Things to start this road trip have taken a bit of a dark turn, as Jake DeBrusk hot off his incredible performance in the Winter Classic will be on the mend, as according to Frank Seravalli he’s got a fractured fibula, which he got during the game, which will keep him out an undetermined amount of time.

No shock given that he didn't accompany #NHLBruins out west, but I'm told Jake DeBrusk has a fractured fibula that will keep him out.



Tough blow for DeBrusk, playing the best hockey of his career.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 4, 2023

Indeed, quite a blow for a dude who has so far been hellbent on proving doubters wrong this season, but man...potentially two NHL goals on a broken fibula. That’s warrior behavior.

The Bruins have responded in practice by reuniting the Marchand-Bergeron-Pastrnak line, and are expected to call up Chris Wagner, who has impressed...somebody; he’s got 11 points in 29 games.

That’s fine and all but...Wagner? Really? Fabian Lysell just became available thanks to Czechia sending Sweden packing. Oskar Steen and Georgii Merkulov have more points, Luke Toporowski has more goals, is he really the best choice right now?

Well, we’ll find out once the announcement comes.

Until then, We wish Jake a swift and complete recovery.