Bruins confirm Jake DeBrusk injuries, recall Chris Wagner

After being spotted in a walking boot after the Winter Classic, reports surfaced that Jake DeBrusk had suffered a broken bone in his leg.

The Bruins confirmed (in a sense) those reports this morning, announcing that DeBrusk has been placed on long-term injured reserve with both hand and lower-body injuries.

The team didn't confirm the broken leg bone specifically, but you can draw your own conclusions.

Per the Bruins, DeBrusk's anticipated recovery time is around four weeks, so while this is a blow to both DeBrusk and the Bruins, it isn't as bad as it could have been.

DeBrusk, as you are all well aware, was in the midst of a career year for the B's, so hopefully this injury doesn't derail things for him.

DeBrusk also deserves a pretty significant amount of credit for not only playing through these injuries and finishing the game, but also scoring both goals after the injuries happened.

(Some of that is speculation on my part, but he appeared to suffer the hand injury on a first-period slash and the leg injury shortly before the tying goal. Soft, etc.)

To fill the roster spot vacated by DeBrusk, the Bruins recalled veteran forward Chris Wagner from Providence.

While Wagner isn't being recalled for his goalscoring, he does have nine goals in 27 AHL games this season.

His arrival will prompt some significant line shuffling for Jim Montgomery, so it'll be interesting to see who moves where tonight in Los Angeles.