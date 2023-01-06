Morning Skate: Hey now

Welcome to the first Friday of 2023 — hopefully it’s a great day, even if it has already required you to have a few extra cups of coffee after a West Coast game.

The Bruins took care of business last night in a Crypto.com Arena that sounded like it has 75% Bruins fans for most of the game.

Any excuse to leave the East Coast in January, right?

Next up for the B’s will be the Sharks in San Jose tomorrow night, followed by another back-to-back with a game against the Ducks.

Keep in mind that I am no geography expert, but isn’t it kind of silly to play in LA, fly north to San Jose, then fly back south to Anaheim?

Racking up the points, at least.

In other news from yesterday, Linus Ullmark was chosen as the Bruins’ representative at the upcoming All-Star Game, the least-surprising news of 2023.

Ullmark is first in just about every major goaltending category, so this selection was a lock. Still, it’s a nice feather in Ullmark’s cap, as it’s his first ASG nod.

The way the league handles ASG selections remains silly (with the whole “one per team then fan vote”) thing, but then again, the whole ASG is silly, so...yeah.

What’s on tap for today?