Pastrnak named NHL’s first star of the week

When you’re hot, you’re hot.

The good vibes kept coming this afternoon for David Pastrnak, who was named the league’s first star of the week for running roughshod over California.

Pastrnak put up 7G-1A-8PTS totals in four games for the B’s last week — all Bruin wins.

Remarkably, Pastrnak’s week started off with him getting blanked at Fenway Park, meaning he really recorded those eight points in just three games.

Pastrnak scored twice against the Kings, twice against the Sharks, and three times against the Ducks, tossing in an assist on a David Krejci goal for good measures.

Most advanced data models agree: seven goals in three games is pretty good.

Pastrnak is up to 32 goals and 58 points in 40 games this season, and that new contract he’s owed his growing larger by the day.

New Jersey’s Jack Hughes was the second star, while Buffalo’s Rasmus Dahlin earned third star honors.