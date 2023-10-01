Bruins announce further Training Camp cuts

We are a mere nine days away from the NHL season and the Bruins need to continue to thin the herd a little bit, so Don Sweeney and the Bruins have announced the following roster transactions:

Alex Chiasson has been let go from his PTO.

No surprise at all, unfortunately. If you saw his play on Friday Night, he was struggling to keep up with the pace of play even with some excellent looks being provided to him by Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak on the power play. I’m afraid he just didn’t do enough to really find space on this squad or Providence.

We wish him the best of luck.

Michael DiPietro has been placed on waivers for purpose of assignment.

More than likely DiPietro will make his way to Providence or head due north to Maine, where he played last year. He had an .918 SV% in 29 games with the Mariners. I don’t anticipate him getting claimed, especially with the waiver list being pretty big today, but you never know.

Either way, Good luck to him!

Frederic Brunet and Brett Harrison will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.

Again, hardly much of a surprise. Harrison did okay early on in camp and Brunet certainly uh....participated, but I think both are better served getting ready to play the AHL Atlantic at this point in time.

Still some cuts to make, but I’d imagine that by October 5th, the full picture of what this team will be in focus.

We wish all parties good luck, and good luck to all the hopefuls who’ve stayed!