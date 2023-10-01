Who's playing for the Bruins against the Flyers (Part II)?

It'll be another Bruins-Flyers affair tomorrow evening, this time in Philadelphia.

With a few roster moves earlier on Sunday, the B's had a few less guys to choose from for Monday's game.

With three preseason games remaining, there's still time for Jim Montgomery to trot out some fringe guys and give them another chance to earn a spot.

We'll see a few of those guys on Monday, as Matt Poitras, Fabian Lysell, Ian Mitchell, and Reilly Walsh will feature against the Flyers.

We'll also get our first preseason look at Jeremy Swayman, who will split duties with Brandon Bussi.

Here's the whole roster:

Forwards: Jesper Boqvist, Justin Brazeau, Patrick Brown, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Morgan Geekie, A.J. Greer, Lysell, Marc McLaughlin, Poitras, Anthony Richard, Oskar Steen

Defensemen: Mike Callahan, Brandon Carlo, Hampus Lindholm, Mitchell, Dan Renouf, Walsh

Goaltenders: Bussi, Swayman