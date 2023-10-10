Morning Skate: Eve

A Morning Skate on a Tuesday?! That must mean the regular season is back!

After a long, arduous summer filled with takes galore, the puck drops on the 2023-2024 Bruins season tomorrow night.

The B’s will host the Chicago Bedards, who are actually playing Tuesday night as well — at home vs. Pittsburgh.

All told, there are three games tonight: Nashville at Tampa, Pittsburgh at Chicago, Seattle at Vegas.

That last one will be notable due to the Golden Knights’ banner-raising ceremony, which should be understated as usual.

Speaking of understated, the Bruins will continue their 100th anniversary celebrations at the season opener:

Bruins alumni will make a grand entrance into TD Garden on Wednesday, October 11, walking a “gold carpet” at The Hub on Causeway beginning at 4:15 p.m. Fans are encouraged to attend for their chance to catch a glimpse of some of the Bruins’ most legendary alumni as they make their return to the Garden. Inside the arena, ticketed fans will find an exclusive Opening Night “Blood, Sweat & 100 Years” t-shirt on their seat, courtesy of TD Bank. Prior to the game, the Bruins will host a “Rafters Reunion” opening ceremony, presented by TD Bank, which will include special appearances by a number of the club’s treasured and legendary alumni.

Unfortunately, we were not invited to walk the gold carpet as a storied Bruins blog. Maybe next century.

Lastly, the B’s finalized their roster yesterday, with Mason Lohrei serving as the last cut of training camp.

The consensus seems to be that he was probably good enough to start at the NHL level, and likely would have on a team that wasn’t already well stocked on the blue line.

It’s a good problem to have, and hopefully he continues his development in Providence. He’ll probably be back soon.

Today’s discussion topic

Get your season predictions in! These are ironclad and will be held against you forever.