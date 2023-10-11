Preview: Bruins open season against Blackhawks

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:30 PM
Where: TD Garden — Boston, Mass.
How to follow: TNT, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Second City Hockey
Game notes
- It’s finally here! The start of the 2023-24 season — and the Boston Bruins’ Centennial! The B’s kick things off in Original Six fashion against the Chicago Blackhawks.
- While last season was hard to shake, it’s a new chapter for the Bruins. Milan Lucic is back in the mix, Brad Marchand is captain, and we have a 19-year-old making his debut. There are six new faces joining the team this year looking for a fresh start.
- If you are attending the game, or tuning in, festivities start at 4:15 p.m. when Bruins alumni will walk the “Gold Carpet”. Fans attending the game, or those tuning in, are encouraged to be in their seats at 7 p.m. for a Rafters Reunion celebration.
- A few Bruins will make their NHL debut, including John Beecher and Matt Poitras. Both had strong showings in preseason and Head Coach Jim Montgomery said he felt they both deserved the opportunity.
- The Bruins recalled Patrick Brown from Providence yesterday. He was placed on waivers a few days before. The B’s are also still deciding what to do with Danton Heinen.
- WEEI’s Scott McLaughlin reported yesterday lines have been consistent the past two days. According to his reported lines, we could see Pavel Zacha centering James van Riemsdyk and David Pastrnak on the the first line. Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk are back together as wings for Charlie Coyle. Poitras has centered Trent Frederic and Morgan Geekie on the third line. As excepted from their chemistry in preseason, Montgomery has Lucic, Beecher and Jakub Lauko together on the fourth line.
- As for defense pairings, Matt Grzelcyk and Charlie McAvoy are the top pairing. Hampus Lindholm and Brandon Carlo are paired and Derek Forbort and Kevin Shattenkirk round out the defense.
- For Chicago — Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski made their NHL debuts for the Blackhawks last night against the Penguins. Tonight will therefore be the tail-end of a back-to-back for Chicago. It’s a little odd to start the season already that way, but here we are!
- With the Blackhawks in town, that means Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall will also be making their first appearance against the Bruins post-trade.
- See ya tonight!
