Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: October 11

And we are back. We lost a team but gained a new one, even if we don’t know what to call them. We have two new coaches for our college teams and are already in full swing for out games. We also lost the SBN Poll so we will rely on the USA Today Poll for our sakes.

Boston College (0-4-0,0-0-0-0 HEA) USAT Poll: NR (-) HEA: T-2nd (6 Points Behind)

Last week: W 7-0 v Stonehill (9/23) (EXH), L 0-3 @ Clarkson (9/29), L 2-4 @ Clarkson (9/30), L 3-5 @ Wisconsin (10/5), L 2-12 @ Wisconsin (10/6)

Coming Week: v Connecticut (10/13), @ Connecticut (10/14)

After dismantling Stonehill the Eagles have gone on the road and seen the other side of the puck losing all four games by multiple goals. They had a chance and a later lead in their first Wisconsin game but that did not last and then they were taken to the woodshed in their second meeting. This week brings a home and home that might determine the last home ice slot in the HEA tournament.

Boston University (0-2-0, 0-2-0-0 HEA) USAT Poll: NR HEA: 10th (6 Points behind)

Last week: L 1-4 v Northeastern (10/6), L 0-2 @ Northeastern (10/7)

Coming Week: No Games

The Terriers were a bit rusty and unlucky for Tara WAtchorns coaching debut at her alma mater as they had to go up against a Northeastern team that not only has dominated the league in recent years but already had two weekends of games under their belts. The good news is they weren’t shut out on the weekend and graduate transfer Alexa Matses showed real promise in her debut at Matthews in the second game. They will have the weekend off to regroup.

Harvard University (0-0-0, 0-0-0 ECAC, 0-0-0 Ivy) USAT Poll: NR (-) ECAC: T-1st (0 Points Behind) Ivy: T-1st (0 Games Behind)

Last week: W 4-0 v McGill (10/6) (EXH)

Coming Week: @ Dartmouth (10/13)

The Ivies are always late starting and Harvard has only played a single exhibition but this weekend they will start off both Ivy and ECAC play on the road at their travel partner Dartmouth.

Northeastern University (5-1-0, 2-0-0-0 HEA) USAT Poll: 7th (-2) HEA: 1st (6 Points Ahead)

Last week: W 1-0 v Penn State (9/23), L 1-2 v Penn State (9/24), W 6-0 @ Long Island (9/29), W 2-0 @ Long Island(9/30), W 4-1 @ Boston University (10/6), W 2-0 v Boston University (10/7)

Coming Week: @ Merrimack (10/13)

The Huskies are a bit unlucky to not be undefeated as they let a late lead slip away in their second game, one of only two games in which they have let up a gaol so far. They started league play off on a good note sweeping their rival BU and now take a trip to Andover for a should win meeting with Merrimack.

Boston PWHL (INSERT NAME HERE) (0-0-0) Standings: 1st (-)

Last Week: NA

Next Week: NA

Look we don’t know much about this team yet, the league has been radio silent. Their are a lot of unsavory rumors about contracts and jerseys floating but nothing is certain yet. We do know there should be some familiar faces on this team when they do start play but when and where that will be is still to be determined.

Record This Week: 5-7-0