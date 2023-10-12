Recap: Bruins beat Blackhawks, 3-1, on opening night

The Boston Bruins opened the 2023-24 regular season in style, complete with a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the TD Garden.

David Pastrnak netted two goals in the win and Linus Ullmark made 20 saves in the win.

There was the pre-game celebration with a plethora of Bruin legends to some nostalgic in-game moments reminiscent of years past like Lucic’s assist on Pastrnak’s goal. And even rookie standout Matt Poitras registering his first NHL point.

While Head Coach Jim Montgomery said he felt the team didn’t play fast enough, the B’s did improve as the game went on.

Chicago scored first, despite some early looks from the Bruins’ fourth line and slot chances from Poitras.

The 19-year-old would help the Bruins even things up in the first period, driving an offensive-zone play with a heads-up pass to Brandon Carlo before Trent Frederic tipped in the equalizer.

David Pastrnak extended the Bruins’ lead as he and Lucic gave fans flashbacks in Lucic’s return back to Boston.

Pastrnak eventually potted an empty-net goal in the third period as the Bruins collected their first W of the season.

Here are the highlights!

First period:

The Blackhawks opened the scoring at 5:37 of the first period.

Connor Bedard wrapped the puck around the back of the net to sneak a shot past Linus Ullmark’s right skate. 1-0 Chicago.

FIRST NHL GOAL FEELS pic.twitter.com/u1SHNzW5fv — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 12, 2023

The Bruins tied the game at 11:22 of the first period.

After a great play by Matt Poitras to keep control of the puck in the offensive zone, he sent a pass to Brandon Carlo who threw a wrist shot on net from the top of the right-wing circle which Trent Frederic tipped in past Arvid Soderblom. 1-1 tie game.

Second period:

The Bruins took the lead at 13:09 of the second period.

Milan Lucic backhanded a pass to from David Pastrnak who went top-shelf, glove side on Soderblom. 2-1 Bruins.

Third period:

Pastrnak netted his second goal of the night to solidify the Bruins’ win at 19:04 of the third period.

Brad Marchand sent a pass to Pastrnak for the empty-net goal. Final score: 3-1 Bruins.

Game notes