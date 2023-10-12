Bruins release All-Centennial Team

Fresh off of a season-opening win against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Bruins held their Centennial Gala this evening, continuing their 100th season celebrations.
The Gala was capped by the announcement of the Bruins’ All-Centennial Team, the 20 “most legendary” skaters in franchise history.
Here’s your list:
Bruins All-Centennial Team Forwards
Patrice Bergeron, Johnny Bucyk, Wayne Cashman, Bill Cowley, Phil Esposito, David Krejci, Brad Marchand, Rick Middleton, Cam Neely, Terry O’Reilly, David Pastrnak, Milt Schmidt
Bruins All-Centennial Team Defensemen
Ray Bourque, Zeno Chara, Dit Clapper, Bobby Orr, Brad Park, Eddie Shore
Bruins All-Centennial Team Goalies
Frank Brimsek, Gerry Cheevers
As you can see, Marchand and Pastrnak are the only two active players to be named to the team, with the recently retired Bergeron and Krejci right on their heels.
The only real surprise (and “surprise” might be a stretch) is that neither Tim Thomas nor Tuukka Rask made the list.
You can certainly see why Brimsek and Cheevers are the selections and it’s kind of hard to argue given their career achievements, but given recency bias, I figured one of Thomas or Rask would have made the cut.
Regardless, it’s quite a list, a “who’s who” of Hall of Famers, past and future.
As you may remember, this list of 20 skaters came out of the previously released list of 100.
An artistic look at the team, with a smirking Marchand dead-center:
The most legendary of them all.— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 13, 2023
Introducing the #NHLBruins 20-player All-Centennial Team, pres. by @rapid7.
: https://t.co/whoX2PAkXm pic.twitter.com/wk4oOOgocP
Loading comments...