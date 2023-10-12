Bruins release All-Centennial Team

Fresh off of a season-opening win against the Chicago Blackhawks, the Bruins held their Centennial Gala this evening, continuing their 100th season celebrations.

The Gala was capped by the announcement of the Bruins’ All-Centennial Team, the 20 “most legendary” skaters in franchise history.

Here’s your list:

Bruins All-Centennial Team Forwards

Patrice Bergeron, Johnny Bucyk, Wayne Cashman, Bill Cowley, Phil Esposito, David Krejci, Brad Marchand, Rick Middleton, Cam Neely, Terry O’Reilly, David Pastrnak, Milt Schmidt

Bruins All-Centennial Team Defensemen

Ray Bourque, Zeno Chara, Dit Clapper, Bobby Orr, Brad Park, Eddie Shore

Bruins All-Centennial Team Goalies

Frank Brimsek, Gerry Cheevers

As you can see, Marchand and Pastrnak are the only two active players to be named to the team, with the recently retired Bergeron and Krejci right on their heels.

The only real surprise (and “surprise” might be a stretch) is that neither Tim Thomas nor Tuukka Rask made the list.

You can certainly see why Brimsek and Cheevers are the selections and it’s kind of hard to argue given their career achievements, but given recency bias, I figured one of Thomas or Rask would have made the cut.

Regardless, it’s quite a list, a “who’s who” of Hall of Famers, past and future.

As you may remember, this list of 20 skaters came out of the previously released list of 100.

An artistic look at the team, with a smirking Marchand dead-center: