Morning Skate: Routine

Happy Friday, folks!

The Bruins got their first game out of the way, a 3-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

They next got their Centennial Gala out of the way, hosting that and revealing the All-Centennial Team on Thursday night.

And now? The season just...continues.

Obviously there will still be plenty of centennial-related shenanigans happening, with gold carpets, red carpets, and carpets of various other colors.

But with all that fun, the motion of the regular season should set in relatively soon, beginning with a considerably less exciting visit from the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Game 1: Opening night! Legends in the house! Connor Bedard! Sergei Samsonov!

Game 2: Uh..........Nashville?

As some of you pointed out in another thread, we get to gripe about the schedule-makers again this year: the B’s will play Saturday night, then won’t play again until a “three games in four nights” California stretch starts on Thursday.

If there’s one thing we like, however, it’s complaining — so that’s good.

What’s on tap for today? Anyone watch the other early games from around the league and have any takes/observations?