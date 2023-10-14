Preview: Bruins look to keep momentum going against Predators

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7:00 PM
Where: TD Garden — Boston, Mass.
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: On The Forecheck
Know your enemy
- 1-1-0, 2PTS
- Many players with two points
- Juuse Saros: 1-1-0, 2.05 GAA, .929 save percentage
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins are back in action tonight when they host the Nashville Predators at the TD Garden. The B’s won’t see them again until April 2.
- The Bruins kicked things off on Wednesday, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-1. Milan Lucic returned to the B’s, and his presence was felt as the fourth line had an impactful line, along with of course, David Pastrnak netting a goal with Lucic’s assistance.
- But there are obviously things for the Bruins to work on as the season just begins. The power play needs work. The first unit didn’t have many chances, while the second unit looked a little better.
- The Bruins were 1-1-0 against the Predators last season, including a 5-0 win and 2-1 loss.
- With only one game into the season, Pastrnak has two points on his two goals from Wednesday’s win. Six others registered a point, including 19-year-old Matt Poitras.
- Rookies Poitras and John Beecher proved they deserved the opening night roster spot last game. It will be interesting to watch them progress and build upon their games as they continue to get more games under their belt.
- For Nashville, Juuso Parssinen is on a two-game goal streak. The Predators are also coming off a home win, shutting out the Seattle Kraken, 3-0, on Thursday.
- Based on practice reporting from The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa, it looks like Jeremy Swayman may get the nod in net tonight. Swayman went 24-6-4 last season with a 2.27 GAA and .920 save percentage.
- See ya tonight!
