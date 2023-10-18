Morning Skate: West

It is Wednesday, my dudes.

The Bruins are in San Jose, where the forecast highs for Wednesday and Thursday are 92 and 96 degrees (Fahrenheit), respectively.

Unsurprisingly, the forecast calls for plenty of sunshine on those days as well.

My point with this weather talk is that while most of us have gripes with this season-opening schedule, the Bruins probably aren’t that upset about spending a couple of days in California.

(I guess you could argue it might be more enjoyable in January than in October, as our weather isn’t really that bad right now.)

Pictured is Thomas Bordeleau, a San Jose Sharks forward who scored his first NHL goal against Colorado on Saturday night.

He looks almost as enthused as Connor Bedard did after scoring his first NHL goal against the Bruins. KIDS THESE DAYS.

Speaking of kids, it looks like the B’s may be experimenting with some new lines in the San Jose game, with Matthew Poitras skating at 2C in practice earlier this week.

The B’s also shared their takes on scary movies. Charlie McAvoy’s “I don’t like scary stuff” takes the cake for me.

What’s on tap for today?