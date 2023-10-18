Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: October 18

Overall a rough weekend for the city but some winnable games coming up.

Boston College (2-4-0,2-0-0-0 HEA) USAT Poll: NR (-) HEA: T-2nd (1 Points Behind)

Last week: W 4-3 OT v Connecticut (10/13), W 2-1 @ Connecticut (10/14)

Coming Week: @ Holy Cross (10/20), v Holy Cross (10/21)

Two wins even if one was in OT was the only bright spot for the area teams on the weekend. This might have done wonders for the Eagles hopes of hosting in the HEA tournament as the southern Huskies were probably their biggest competition for the fourth spot. Now they look to cement their wins with a pair against Holy Cross.

Boston University (0-2-0, 0-2-0-0 HEA) USAT Poll: NR HEA: 10th (6 Points behind)

Last week: No Games

Coming Week: v Syracuse (10/20, 10/21)

Being idle probably as to their benefit now they will get to host a weak Syracuse team to get their first wins of the season.

Harvard University (0-1-0, 0-1-0 ECAC, 0-1-0 Ivy) USAT Poll: NR (-) ECAC: 12th (3 Points Behind) Ivy: 6th (1 Games Behind)

Last week: L 2-4 @ Dartmouth (10/13)

Coming Week: v Union (10/20), v Rensselaer (10/21)

Tough loss to start their season but the Crimson will have a chance to get into the win column with a pair of home games against the bottom third of the league.

Northeastern University (5-2-0, 2-1-0-0 HEA) USAT Poll: 10th (-3) HEA: 1st (1 Points Ahead)

Last week: L 0-1 @ Merrimack (10/13)

Coming Week: v St. Cloud State (10/21), v Lindenwood/ Sacred Heart (10/21)

That probably could not have gone much worse, sure it could’ve been multiple goals but a loss to Merrimack, for only the second time ever, is nothing short of a disaster. THey are now out of leeway for the season even though we are only four weeks in. Thiis weekend will see the Huskies head to Connecticut for a tournament with a WCHA opponent up first.

Boston PWHL (INSERT NAME HERE) (0-0-0) Standings: 1st (-)

Last Week: NA

Next Week: NA

The team announced their camp roster the other day and we look forward to seeing that play out in the coming months.

Record This Week: 2-3-0