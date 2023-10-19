Preview: Bruins visit San Jose for their first road game of the season

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 10:30 PM
Where: SAP Center - San Jose, CA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Fear the Fin
Know your enemy
- 0-2-1, 1 point, T-7th in the Pacific Division
- Tomas Hertl: 0G-3A-3PTS; Filip Zadina: 2G-0A-2PTS; Fabian Zetterlund: 1G-1A-2PTS
- Mackenzie Blackwood: 0-1-1, 3.36 GAA, .926 save percentage
Game notes
- We are being thrown into the deep end early this season, folks! First road game, and it’s a 10:30 PM Eastern start? The NHL is testing us. Get your caffeine ready.
- The Sharks are winless on the young season, most recently dropping a 6-3 home decision to the Carolina Hurricanes. In that game, the Sharks allowed four goals in an eight minute span of the third period to lose.
- While he’s yet to record a win and his GAA isn’t exactly stellar, Mackenzie Blackwood deserves some credit — he has faced a whopping 94 shots in the first two games.
- Filip Zadina, waived and with his contract terminated by the Detroit Red Wings, is enjoying early returns in San Jose, with two goals in his first three games.
- San Jose is averaging 3.67 goals-against per game on the young season, tied for seventh-most in the league. Their PK has been a weakness, clocking in at just a 76.9% success rate.
- For the Bruins, they’re back in action after a somewhat long layoff, beating Nashville last time out on Saturday night.
- As noted in the Morning Skate, the Bruins appear to be set to try new lines tonight. In practice earlier this week, Jim Montgomery put his lines in a blender. Matthew Poitras was skating at 2C with Brad Marchand and Morgan Geekie. Charlie Coyle was back at 3C with James van Riemsdyk and Trent Frederic. Jake DeBrusk was playing with Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak. EMBRACE CHAOS.
- While it worked out OK in the end on Saturday, it would probably behoove the Bruins to not take seven minor penalties tonight. Just a suggestion.
See ya much, much, much later tonight!
