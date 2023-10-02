Preview: Bruins face Flyers in another preseason tune-up

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Broad Street Hockey
Game notes
- Tonight is preseason game #4 for the B’s, who lost to these same Flyers, 4-3 in a shootout, in their last outing.
- We covered who will be playing for the Bruins yesterday, as Jim Montgomery again opts for a lineup that’s relatively light on NHL regulars.
- I have no idea who will be playing for the Flyers, as there’s really no information on their website and the team’s Not-Twitter account hasn’t shared anything since Saturday. We probably take for granted just how good the Bruins’ media people are.
- As some of you noted, we’re rapidly approaching last call for some of the guys looking to open eyes and earn an NHL roster spot. With two games left after tonight, you have to imagine one of those will be used to get the regulars some more game action, meaning the fringe guys are almost out of time.
- The B’s made another round of cuts on Sunday, which Sky covered here — no real surprises among them.
- As a reminder, tonight’s game will shift to regular NESN in New England, after the Red Sox mercifully came to an end yesterday.
- On a more somber Red Sox-related note, RIP to Sox legend Tim Wakefield and to Melrose native and former Sox reporter and Calgary Flames assistant GM Chris Snow. Tough weekend in the sports world.
