Postgame Skate: Geekin’

We've got a bit of a weird sequence here, as I planned to do a light recap/post-game discussion of Monday night’s game as a Morning Skate on Tuesday, but Angelina already has us covered with a morning preview of Tuesday night’s game against Washington.

With that in mind, you get a special POSTGAME SKATE, where you can discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Bruins’ second consecutive preseason loss to the Flyers, this time by a 3-1 margin.

The brief takeaways:

Jeremy Swayman played the entire game and allowed three goals, stopping 22 of 25 shots. All three Philly goals came in the second period.

Matthew Poitras had another pretty good night, recording an assist and winning 8 of 11 face-offs.

Morgan Geekie scored the lone goal on the power play off of a great pass from Charlie Coyle (see below).

Geekie got it ✔️ pic.twitter.com/Ge2FXuTyMP — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 2, 2023

Other than that, it was your run-of-the-mill preseason game.

As mentioned, Poitras had a decent game, but I didn’t think many guys stood out in a particularly good way.

If you’re looking at a guy like Fabian Lysell who is trying to earn a roster spot, I’m not sure he did much tonight to really build his case.

Anyways, no one got hurt, so that’s a W in my book.

The other half of the B’s split squad, possibly with a couple guys pulling double duty, will play the Washington Capitals at home on Tuesday night.

Your thoughts on Monday night’s game? Or the roster spot battles in general.