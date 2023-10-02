Postgame Skate: Geekin’

We've got a bit of a weird sequence here, as I planned to do a light recap/post-game discussion of Monday night’s game as a Morning Skate on Tuesday, but Angelina already has us covered with a morning preview of Tuesday night’s game against Washington.
With that in mind, you get a special POSTGAME SKATE, where you can discuss the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Bruins’ second consecutive preseason loss to the Flyers, this time by a 3-1 margin.
The brief takeaways:
- Jeremy Swayman played the entire game and allowed three goals, stopping 22 of 25 shots. All three Philly goals came in the second period.
- Matthew Poitras had another pretty good night, recording an assist and winning 8 of 11 face-offs.
- Morgan Geekie scored the lone goal on the power play off of a great pass from Charlie Coyle (see below).
Geekie got it ✔️ pic.twitter.com/Ge2FXuTyMP— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 2, 2023
Other than that, it was your run-of-the-mill preseason game.
As mentioned, Poitras had a decent game, but I didn’t think many guys stood out in a particularly good way.
If you’re looking at a guy like Fabian Lysell who is trying to earn a roster spot, I’m not sure he did much tonight to really build his case.
Anyways, no one got hurt, so that’s a W in my book.
The other half of the B’s split squad, possibly with a couple guys pulling double duty, will play the Washington Capitals at home on Tuesday night.
Your thoughts on Monday night’s game? Or the roster spot battles in general.
