10/21/23 Bruins Kings RECAP and 10/22/23 Bruins Anaheim PREVIEW

It’s the end of the West Coast road trip! Let’s get caught up before coming home!

By SkyonAir
Boston Bruins v Los Angeles Kings Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Los Angeles Game

The Kings Game Recap:

No time for the full thing, so here’s the league’s highlight reel:

Here’s what you need to know:

Pasta Scored!

Geekie Scored!

Marchand Scored Twice!

No shutout for Swayman :(

Bruins win!

Game Notes:

  • Your TOI Leader was Charlie McAvoy with 26:39 logged!
  • This was greasy as hell. The Bruins PK finished 1/6 which should give you a good idea of how they played against Los Angeles; both sides were trying to drag each other into the shadow realm, and only with the might of Brad Marchand’s own network TV debut could they overcome.
  • Well, that and David Pastrnak being a point a game player. This one wasn’t some goofy fall-over thing, it was just a nice and honest shot from a tight angle that beat Talbot clean. We’d be lost without you, David.
  • Derek Forbort has been getting some flak lately, some of it (okay...most of it) deserved for being a bit low on skating speed and defensive acumen, so he picked up the pace with an offensive explosion of two assists tonight!
  • Jake missed a pretty solid game all things considered. I hope he shows up for the Anaheim game ready to go.
  • I’m not gonna hold the late goal against Swayman; the team clearly chose not to involve themselves in the play that got LA their second goal. A .941 SV% is still really good.

Onto today’s contest!

Anaheim Game

Just the Facts:

  • The Time: 8:30pm EST
  • The Place: Honda Center, Anaheim, California
  • Place to Watch: NESN
  • Place to Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub
  • An Opposing Viewpoint: Our very good friends who’ve revived themselves; Anaheim Calling.

Know Your Enemy:

  • The Ducks are bad and you do not need to know anything beyond that.
  • Their lead goalscorer is...Frank Vatrano, with 4 goals in 4 games. Former Bruins cannot help but keep winning, huh.
  • Ryan Strome, Troy Terry, and Mason McTavish are right behind him with 3 points in 3 games. They also just got Leo Carlsson and he’s also been pretty solid, getting his first NHL goal last game!
  • Somehow, the Ducks’ goaltender is still John Gibson, though he’s splitting duties with Lukas Dostal now. Dostal has the better SV% of .916, but that hasn’t improved things.

Game Preview:

The Ducks are still not-good. That isn’t really a surprise even though it should be with all the talent they have? They still have a ton of dead weight to get through before their young boys get the proper veteran help to develop.

That said, this might be the trappiest trap game to game a trap; the Bruins just played a 4-2 game against the Kings that was sloppy, penalty filled, and often with some less than ideal defensive performances. Oh yeah and they nearly lost Poitras which could’ve been a critical loss before coming home. Handle your rookie with care!

Either way, it’s one final game out west before they re-enter normal game times by going to Chicago. Time to make this work!

Let’s go Bruins!

