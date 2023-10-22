10/21/23 Bruins Kings RECAP and 10/22/23 Bruins Anaheim PREVIEW

Los Angeles Game

The Kings Game Recap:

No time for the full thing, so here’s the league’s highlight reel:

Here’s what you need to know:

Pasta Scored!

Geekie Scored!

Marchand Scored Twice!

No shutout for Swayman :(

Bruins win!

Game Notes:

Your TOI Leader was Charlie McAvoy with 26:39 logged!

This was greasy as hell. The Bruins PK finished 1/6 which should give you a good idea of how they played against Los Angeles; both sides were trying to drag each other into the shadow realm, and only with the might of Brad Marchand’s own network TV debut could they overcome.

Well, that and David Pastrnak being a point a game player. This one wasn’t some goofy fall-over thing, it was just a nice and honest shot from a tight angle that beat Talbot clean. We’d be lost without you, David.

Derek Forbort has been getting some flak lately, some of it (okay...most of it) deserved for being a bit low on skating speed and defensive acumen, so he picked up the pace with an offensive explosion of two assists tonight!

Jake missed a pretty solid game all things considered. I hope he shows up for the Anaheim game ready to go.

I’m not gonna hold the late goal against Swayman; the team clearly chose not to involve themselves in the play that got LA their second goal. A .941 SV% is still really good.

Onto today’s contest!

Anaheim Game

Just the Facts:

The Time: 8:30pm EST

8:30pm EST The Place: Honda Center, Anaheim, California

Honda Center, Anaheim, California Place to Watch: NESN

NESN Place to Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub

98.5 The Sports Hub An Opposing Viewpoint: Our very good friends who’ve revived themselves; Anaheim Calling.

Know Your Enemy:

The Ducks are bad and you do not need to know anything beyond that.

Their lead goalscorer is...Frank Vatrano, with 4 goals in 4 games. Former Bruins cannot help but keep winning, huh.

Ryan Strome, Troy Terry, and Mason McTavish are right behind him with 3 points in 3 games. They also just got Leo Carlsson and he’s also been pretty solid, getting his first NHL goal last game!

Somehow, the Ducks’ goaltender is still John Gibson, though he’s splitting duties with Lukas Dostal now. Dostal has the better SV% of .916, but that hasn’t improved things.

Game Preview:

The Ducks are still not-good. That isn’t really a surprise even though it should be with all the talent they have? They still have a ton of dead weight to get through before their young boys get the proper veteran help to develop.

That said, this might be the trappiest trap game to game a trap; the Bruins just played a 4-2 game against the Kings that was sloppy, penalty filled, and often with some less than ideal defensive performances. Oh yeah and they nearly lost Poitras which could’ve been a critical loss before coming home. Handle your rookie with care!

Either way, it’s one final game out west before they re-enter normal game times by going to Chicago. Time to make this work!

Let’s go Bruins!