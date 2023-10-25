Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: October 25

Things are going from bad to worse as none of the teams lived up to needed expectations,

Boston College (3-4-1,3-0-1-1 HEA) USAT Poll: NR (-) HEA: 1st (1 Point Ahead)

Last week: W 2-1 @ Holy Cross (10/20), T 2-2 (SOL 0-1)v Holy Cross (10/21)

Coming Week: v Merrimack (10/27), @ Merrimack (10/28)

After two tight performances against a not so great Holy Cross team in whech they dropped a point the Eagles now get to ge up against the other bottom of the table team, that already has a big scalp in hand having defeated Northeastern. BC must sweep the weekend or this will be a bad sign of things to come.

Boston University (1-2-1, 0-2-0-0 HEA) USAT Poll: NR HEA: 10th (9 Points behind)

Last week: T 4-4 OT v Syracuse (10/20), W 6-1 v Syracuse (10/21)

Coming Week: @ Maine (10/27, 10/28)

Playing non-conference this weekend after getting swept to start the season leaves the Terriers as the only team in Hockey East to not register a point yet. A split weekend against the CHA was not what new coach Tara Watchorn wanted now they get a tough assignment heading to Orono for a pair.

Harvard University (0-3-0, 0-3-0-1 ECAC, 0-1-0 Ivy) USAT Poll: NR (-) ECAC: 7th (5 Points Behind) Ivy: 6th (1 Games Behind)

Last week: L 1-3 v Union (10/20), L 4-5 OT v Rensselaer (10/21)

Coming Week: @ Yale (10/27), @ Brown (10/28)

Losing to Dartmouth to start the season was not good, only getting one point from a home weekend against Union and RPI is worse. It will not get any easier for the Crimson as they travel to New Haven for a game against their arch rival and then take a trip to Providence the next day.

Northeastern University (6-3-0, 2-1-0-0 HEA) USAT Poll: 13th (-3) HEA: T-3rd (3 Points Behind)

Last week: L 0-2 v St. Cloud State (10/21), W 4-1 @ Sacred Heart (10/21)

Coming Week: v Holy Cross (10/27), @ Holy Cross (10/28)

Gwen Phillips continues to shine, only allowing a goal a game and usually insane, circus shots that find a way in. Problem is the offense continues to sputter, being shut out against St. Cloud was not good, but only four goals against a Sacred Heart team they out matched and scored early on might be worse. They will now play a Holy Cross team that gave BC issues so it won’t be a cake walk, but six league points are must have for NU.

Boston PWHL (INSERT NAME HERE) (0-0-0) Standings: 1st (-)

Last Week: NA

Next Week: NA

Little things keep coming out of the league through unofficial channels. Hopefully we will get a more official announcement about all the preparation going on to get this new league off the ground soon.

Record This Week: 3-3-2