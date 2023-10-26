Preview: A familiar foe once again as Anaheim comes to town

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: TD Garden - Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Anaheim Calling
Know your enemy
- 2-4-0, 4PTS, 6th in the Pacific Division
- Frank Vatrano: 5G-1A-6PTS; Mason McTavish: 2G-3A-5PTS; Ryan Strome: 1G-4A-5PTS
- Lukas Dostal: 2-1-0, 2.34 GAA, .929 save percentage
Game notes
- More Ducks! Similar to Tuesday night’s game, the B’s are renewing acquaintances with another Western Conference foe early in the season. The B’s beat the Ducks in Anaheim, 3-1, back on Sunday night.
- This doesn’t really mean anything at all, but writing this preview made me realize the Bruins have yet to play an Eastern Conference team this season. That’ll change Saturday night, but it’s been an interesting mix of opponents to start the year.
- The Ducks took home their second win of the season last time out, a 3-2 OT win over Columbus on Tuesday.
- Former Bruin Frank Vatrano is off to quite the start for the Ducks, netting five goals in six games. Vatrano scored the OT winner in the aforementioned victory over Columbus.
- It’s unclear if second overall pick Leo Carlsson will be in the mix tonight for Anaheim. Carlsson, who didn’t play against the B’s on Sunday, has played just two games thus far in his rookie season with the Ducks monitoring his playing time for longevity’s sake.
- Ducks star Trevor Zegras found himself benched for portion’s of Tuesday’s win over the Blue Jackets. Zegras, who recently signed a contract extension, has just one assist in six games on the season.
- The Bruins haven’t provided an official update on the status of Milan Lucic, who has missed the last couple of games with a lower-body injury. Jakub Lauko’s status is unclear as well — he was well enough to provide a facial update on Twitter, but I’m not sure if he’s stitched up enough to get right back out there.
- With Ian Mitchell waived for the purposes of assignment on Wednesday morning, the Bruins have yet (as of Wednesday night) officially filled his roster spot with a recall; that’ll likely change by gametime.
- Sending positive thoughts to all affected by the violence in Maine.
See ya tonight!
