Preview: Red Wings come to town for Bruins’ first Atlantic game of the season

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: TD Garden - Boston, MA
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Wingin’ It in Motown
Know your enemy
- 5-2-1, 11PTS, 2nd in the Atlantic Division
- Dylan Larkin: 4G-11A-15PTS; Alex DeBrincat: 9G-4A-13PTS; Shayne Gostisbehere: 3G-6A-9PTS
- James Reimer: 2-1-0, 1.68 GAA, .939 save percentage
Game notes
- Fresh off of a disappointing loss to the Anaheim Ducks, the Bruins welcome the Detroit Red Wings to town for the B’s first Eastern Conference game of the young season.
- The Wings are coming off of a disappointment of their own, falling flat against the Winnipeg Jets at home last time out, 4-1.
- The Wings lost their first game of the season, then won the next five games in a row. Since then, they’ve lost the last two. Ups, downs, etc.
- Tonight will be the Bruins’ first “Eras Night” as part of their centennial celebrations. “The Early Years” (1924-1959) will be on the docket tonight, and the B’s say that will include the celebration of some fans who have been season ticket holders for 100 years, which cannot be correct. Unless “...Season Ticket Holders for 100 years since 1924...” means something else? We’ll see!
- Former Bruin Austin Czarnik landed with Detroit. He currently has an assist in 6 GP.
- The Alex DeBrincat trade has certainly paid early dividends for Detroit. The former Ottawa forward already has a three-point and a four-point game under his belt.
- Milan Lucic and Jakub Lauko remain out for the Bruins. There were no official roster transactions announced Friday, but I’d be surprised if someone isn’t recalled for the fourth line at some point on Saturday.
- While it’s early to put too much stock in “per game” metrics, tonight’s game is a classic “offense vs. defense” battle: Detroit is second in the league in GF/G, while the Bruins are first in the league in GA/G.
See ya tonight!
