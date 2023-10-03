Preview: Bruins host Capitals in last home preseason match-up

Just the facts
When: Tonight, 7 PM
Where: TD Garden — Boston, Mass.
How to follow: NESN, 98.5 The Sports Hub
Opposing perspective: Japers’ Rink
Game notes
- The Boston Bruins are set for Game 5 of 6 this preseason and the last one at home. AND a treat — they’ll face the Washington Capitals which is refreshing other than Philly or one of the New York teams.
- The Capitals are 1-2-0 in three preseason games.
- We’ve seen mostly everyone at least once, except Derek Forbort who has yet to make a preseason lineup. As preseason winds down, I’d assume he’ll get in tonight.
- The Bruins have had a few looks now at Matt Poitras and Anthony Richard. Jim Montgomery previously told media he sees Poitras in the center role, not on the wing, if he was to make the roster, or some time in the future.
- As the B’s continue to slim the Training Camp roster, we’ll get a better look at special teams and who might be in rotation on the first unit and in the bumper spot comes opening night.
- Down to three goaltenders and with Jeremy Swayman playing yesterday, it’s likely going to be Linus Ullmark or Brandon Bussi in net. Both have played a full 60 minutes — with Ullmark getting extra OT time on Sunday. Bussi had a amazing showing in net to kick off the exhibitions game, shutting out the New York Rangers. He was poised and made some remarkable saves. Ullmark suited up on Sunday against the the Philadelphia Flyers. He made 33 saves in the loss.
- Puck drops at 7 p.m.!
- See ya tonight!
Loading comments...